Second person recovers from coronavirus in Sonoma County; 37 total diagnosed

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sonoma County reached 37 Wednesday morning, continuing a days-long trend of steady growth even as the county notched its second patient recovery.

Thirty-four of the confirmed cases are considered active, as one person died last week and county officials tallied two recoveries.

The source of infection for more than half of the people diagnosed was unknown Wednesday morning. Seven have been determined to have originated from recent travel, seven people contracted the virus via community spread and four were infected after coming into “close contact” with a person known to have coronavirus, which is known to cause the respiratory disease COVID-19.

Sonoma County officials have steadfastly refused to provide demographic information about people diagnosed with the virus, and have also refused to share with the public how many people are being treated at area hospitals, citing broad patient privacy rules despite the preponderance of local and state governments that have released far more detailed breakdowns.

Sonoma County Public Health Officer Sundari Mase has said the county will begin providing demographic details once the county’s patient count reaches 50.

Since reaching four cases in mid-March, Sonoma County has added an average of more than two cases per day, including 11 this past Friday. Mase told The Press Democrat she expects more cases every day as county emergency officials and area hospitals brace for the possibility of a surge in sickness in the weeks ahead.

There were 441,000 cases worldwide Wednesday morning, with 19,770 deaths. The United States had reached the 55,000 mark by 10 a.m. Wednesday, with 803 deaths.

In California, 2,634 people have tested positive for coronavirus, and 58 people have died.

