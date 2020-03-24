Two arrested after police find 45 pounds of marijuana in out-of-gas car in Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa police checking a report of a disabled car arrested two suspects and found a cache of marijuana late Monday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., an officer was sent to a disabled vehicle in the roadway in the 2200 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. The car had apparently run out of gas and two people were in the car, police said.

When the officer ran a check on the license plate, records showed it had been stolen in San Diego.

The officer called for emergency assistance from other officers and detained the occupants without incident, police said.

Officers found 45 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle, in addition to a small amount of methamphetamine, a meth pipe and a switch blade knife.

The vehicle’s occupants, both from the San Diego area, were arrested and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges.

Roman Regalado, 32, was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, a violation of parole violation, all felonies, and two misdemeanors: transporting marijuana for sales and possession of a switch blade.

Karina Rodriguez, 25, was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, possession of a switch blade, and two other misdemeanors: possession of methamphetamine and possession of a methamphetamine pipe.