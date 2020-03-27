Subscribe

Sonoma County hospitals brace for surge in coronavirus patients

MARTIN ESPINOZA AND GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2020, 11:31PM
March 26, 2020, 11:31PM

Sonoma County coronavirus health care surge capacity

Total hospital beds now: 689; 76 are intensive-care beds.

Hospitals’ expansion plans: add 227 more, including 64 additional ICU beds, 115 moderate-care and 58 isolation beds.

County plan: Leaders working toward securing 2 to 5 alternate care sites to house patients with mild illness, in effort to free up space in hospitals for patients with severe illness. Goal is 500 more treatment beds.

Medical equipment: County emergency management building a database of medical equipment needed for a surge of COVID-19 patients, including ventilators and personal protective equipment such as N95 respirator and surgical masks.

Early in March before the first case of the coronavirus circulating in the county was confirmed, Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO Kelly Mather and her team started surveying the entire medical center.

They went room to room, looking for extra space to potentially treat sick patients with COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus. Even then, Mather and hospital leaders across the county knew the global pandemic that’s killed more than 1,000 nationwide had the potential to overrun their hospitals.

The number of confirmed local cases of the virus has been steadily climbing since March 14 to reach 49 as of Thursday night. However, what county hospitals and public health officials are swiftly preparing for is a surge of infected patients on the scale of an outbreak that could stretch the county’s health care system to its limits — or worse.

It would occur when cases jump dramatically over the course of a few days, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

Many more doctors, nurses, hospital beds, ventilators, surgical masks and other medical equipment would be needed fast if the worst-case scenario becomes reality. The great unknown is when or if such a dramatic spike in local cases will occur. People in Sonoma County are on edge because they’ve seen how the virus has ravaged U.S. cities including New York and Seattle, as well as the many dead in China and later in Italy.

On Thursday, the fears grew as the United States reached numbers of confirmed cases and deaths to make it the hardest hit of the 171 countries battling the coronavirus.

In the coming days and weeks, we’ll know if the extraordinary local and state actions — some of the most stringent in the country with directives to largely stay home until further notice plus business, school, parks and beach closures — are enough to prevent that rising tide of cases that could overrun Sonoma County’s hospitals.

“Every hospital has a plan in place,” said James Salvante, the county’s emergency medical services coordinator.

In addition to the individual hospitals boosting their ability to treat a flood of new COVID-19 patients, county officials are bolstering those efforts with plans for two to five makeshift treatment sites and about 500 more treatment beds.

County emergency management staff recently took a poll of current hospital capacity and found there are 689 inpatient beds, 76 of which would be for intensive-care patients. The county’s six acute-care hospitals recently reported they could add 227 hospital beds, including 64 more beds for the sickest patients needing intensive care, 115 moderate-care beds and 58 for isolated patients.

Once the hospitals’ virus surge plans are implemented and they add the additional beds, the county’s total bed capacity should include nearly 916 beds, a 33% increase. With the additional 500 beds county officials intend to provide for patients less sick who don’t need a full range of hospital services, there would be 1,416 hospital beds countywide. That’s double the current tally.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to stress hospital bed capacity, equipment and staffing in hospitals nationwide “in ways not previously experienced,” according to medical journal report written by four physicians at the University of Michigan two weeks ago.

Should the current outbreak resemble the influenza pandemics of 1957 and 1968, the nation’s hospitals may need almost twice the current number of about 95,000 critical care beds, according to the report in the Annals of Internal Medicine by Dr. Vineet Chopra and three others.

Among the “essential” parts of a recommended hospital preparedness plan is an ability to “free up at least 30% of beds for an influx of patients at each facility,” the report said.

California hospitals had 1.8 beds per 1,000 residents in 2018, tied for the 47th lowest number nationwide and far behind the three top states — North Dakota, South Dakota, Mississippi — and the District of Columbia, all with 4 to 4.8 beds per 1,000 residents, according to Kaiser Family Foundation.

The national average was 2.4 beds per 1,000 residents. Sonoma County would register at roughly 1.6 beds if the local hospitals reach their intended surge capacity of 916 hospital beds.

This week, the Press Democrat asked officials at the county’s three biggest medical centers — Kaiser Permanente, Santa Rosa Memorial and Sutter Health — and the suburban hospitals for specific information regarding preparations for a surge in coronavirus cases, including the number of beds available, those set aside for COVID-19 patients, as well as the number of negative pressure rooms and ventilators needed to provide care.

They also were asked how many coronavirus patients they were anticipating as the pandemic continues to spread. None provided those details. Only Sonoma Valley Hospital and Healdsburg District Hospital provided specific information about their plans for handling an influx of COVID-19 patients.

Here’s the breakdown:

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital has 84 licensed beds, 12 of them for intensive-care patients. Hospital officials say they are working with local and state officials to secure additional beds.

Sutter officials would not provide details about their virus surge plan and specifically how many beds they hope to add. But officials said the plans include using spaces in the hospital that are equipped but not usually used for inpatient treatment.

The plan also includes adding “surge” tents to help separate and manage the flow of potential COVID-19 patients.

Kaiser Permanente officials also did not provide specifics about how many beds they plan to add. In a statement, Dr. Joshua Weil, an emergency medicine specialist at the hospital, said Kaiser is working on “a comprehensive plan to ensure adequate space and supplies to continue to safely care for patients and protect our staff.”

That plan includes increasing capacity at Kaiser facilities and assessing the use of “nontraditional spaces” in and around Kaiser medical centers. “Now is the time to be very proactive, and we are planning and acting with a sense of urgency,” Weil said.

Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital has 338 beds and its sister Petaluma Valley Hospital has 80 beds. Both have a “sufficient number” of negative pressure rooms and ventilators, said Tyler Hedden, CEO of St. Joseph Health, Sonoma County, which operates the two hospitals.

“We’re prepared for today and we’re preparing for tomorrow,” Hedden said.

The American Hospital Association projected hospitals can expect to see patient volume 10 times larger than the numbers in a moderate to severe influenza season, an estimate based on Wuhan, China’s experience as the origin of the pandemic, said Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for St. Joseph Health, Sonoma County.

With local, state and national efforts at “flattening the curve,” of cases, such as advocacy for social distancing of at least 6 feet, our goal is to “mitigate” that patient volume, Krilich said. The viral outbreak is likely to escalate “in the coming weeks and months,” he said.

Anticipating the hospitals operated by St. Joseph could be asked to handle patients from other county medical centers or a surge in patients coming directly to them, Hedden said officials are assessing locations within the hospitals that meet federal and state guidelines to be used for patient care.

Santa Rosa Memorial has erected a surge tent, which holds several beds, chairs and equipment needed for patient care, on the hospital’s front lawn.

The local hospitals are in touch with Providence St. Joseph Health, an organization with health care facilities in six other western states, to ensure adequate supplies, such as ventilators and masks, Hedden said.

Healdsburg General Hospital has 42 beds, with 25 designated for acute care, plus four intensive-care beds.

Joe Harrington, the CEO, said the hospital is converting as many regular rooms as possible to negative pressure rooms, which vent air outside the building to prevent airborne transmission of pathogens.

Coronavirus primarily spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Healdsburg hospital also intends to acquire more ventilators, also used in COVID-19 care, and is preparing two tents with a capacity for four to 12 patients, primarily to isolate patients with coronavirus symptoms pending further testing.

“We have been through disasters (Tubbs and Kincade fires) before and we will rise again to whatever gets presented,” Harrington said.

Sonoma Valley Hospital prepared a surge plan that includes activating 10 extra inpatient beds and possibly using surgery preparation and operating rooms to increase total beds to 50. That would double the hospital’s current 24 acute care beds. And the intent is to boost capacity to 73 beds.

State health officials have given the green light for hospitals to quickly increase number of beds available. That includes reactivating decommissioned beds.

The hospital also would convert skilled nursing or outpatient service areas to house virus patients, CEO Mather said.

The hospital’s emergency department, which has not yet experienced a surge, can handle up to 55 patients a day, double its current daily flow.

Plans are also in motion to open the hospital’s old emergency department, which is a third the size of the new one opened in 2014.

The hospital has nine ventilators and five patient isolation rooms and is trying to acquire more ventilators. Officials took stock of their medical supplies, reviewed staffing levels and came up with a surge plan that would both triple the number inpatient beds and the patient volume through their emergency department.

“It’s important to know that the hospital has capacity,” Mather said.

Meanwhile, at the alternative sites for virus and ill patients without the virus the county is trying to establish, medical staffing would be drawn from the county’s medical community, including nonprofit health centers.

Chris Godley, county director of emergency management, declined to identify the sites under consideration, saying the county needs to conduct confidential real estate negotiations with the property owners. He said he expects to identify the first site next week.

Mase, the county’s health officer, said alternate care sites might be used to help first responders and medical professionals avoid bringing COVID-19 home to their families.

Supervisors Shirlee Zane and David Rabbitt have said potential sites include Sonoma State University dormitories and the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.

Paul Gullixson, a Sonoma State spokesman, said the university has been working with the governor’s office on the issue but talks are still in the early stages and nothing is set. Gullixson said university housing, if needed, would likely not be used for COVID-19 patients but for other noninfectious patients.

That would hopefully free up hospital beds for those dealing with the virus, he said. Some of the SSU housing also might be used for health care workers brought in from outside the county.

Mase said she’s unsure when the number of coronavirus cases will surge or peak at county hospitals. However, she is certain the strict public health emergency restrictions she’s put in place have bought local hospitals precious time.

“Left without these mitigation measures, the surge, like in China or Italy, could have already happened,” she said.

