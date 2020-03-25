Sonoma County doctors detail life on the front lines during coronavirus crisis

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

Dr. Mark Shapiro has a routine.

When he leaves work at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, he drives approximately one mile to his home. He parks in the garage and proceeds to wipe down the inside of his car with disinfectant wipes. He hits the steering wheel, gear shift, knobs. He hits his coffee mug. Before he gets to the door leading inside the home he shares with his wife and 3-year-old son, he stands in a basin with a towel submerged in an inch or so of bleach.

He takes off any clothes that have been in the hospital, including the shoes he just soaked in bleach, chugs some water, resanitizes his hands and walks in the door.

“I tell everyone hello and go straight to the shower,” he said.

All in a day’s work.

Shapiro, an internal medicine physician with St. Joseph Medical Group of Sonoma County, is by nature an optimist but he’s also pragmatic. His job demands that he be around and in contact with potential coronavirus patients. He is a leader in the hospital’s preparedness plan. Still, he takes every prudent step he can think of to keep his work from coming home with him.

“I’m locked down,” he said. “I go to work, I come home and that’s it.”

With 34 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sonoma County and all residents under shelter in place orders in an attempt to quell the spread of the highly contagious virus, health care workers are bracing for what is expected to be a surge in cases locally. It is being described as a wave that is building, but few are willing to guess when it will hit or how many patients will be part of the crescendo.

“It’s deciding where are we going to take care of patients who are awaiting a test result, where are we going to take care of patients who have it, where are we going to take care of patients who have it and are critically ill,” Shapiro said. “All of these things are critically important.”

And discussions are constant.

“There is still a lot to do,” he said. “The guiding principle is ‘Don’t let perfection be the enemy of progress.’ ”

Everyone is working toward readiness, but foremost is building capacity.

“If we see an exponential rise in this thing because we didn’t get a hold on it early, we will definitely not have the beds and ventilators and oxygen to handle it,” said Dr. Ty Affleck, medical director of Santa Rosa Sports and Family Medicine and a private family medical doctor. “That is why we are mobilizing resources.”

For when?

“Nobody knows that answer, it’s all guessing,” he said.

And the number of confirmed cases locally is a misleading figure because it does not take into account unconfirmed cases — both those that haven’t been identified because of insufficient testing and those who show little or no symptoms.

“They are misleading, there are people with the disease treating at home because they don’t need supplemental oxygen or an ICU bed,” Affleck said. “I know those people are out there treating at home because of it.”

In a global pandemic, there are guideposts. First China, then South Korea, and Italy and Spain, and now New York — communities grappling with a massive influx of cases and patients needing urgent care. Heartbreaking stories emerged from Italy of doctors faced with life and death decisions when surges of positive cases emerged and there were suddenly far more patients than ventilators. Medical professionals told harrowing tales of deciding which patients would be saved and which removed from life-giving oxygen.