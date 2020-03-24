Three Santa Rosa police officers test positive for coronavirus

Three Santa Rosa police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus, and six other employees are self-quarantining because of potential exposure to the highly contagious virus.

Two of the officers were tested Friday after they felt sick and went to receive medical attention, said Police Chief Ray Navarro. They’re currently in stable condition and are in isolation. The third officer sought medical treatment this week after developing flu-like symptoms and tested positive Tuesday afternoon.

“Right now, our thoughts are with them as they recover,” Navarro said in a news briefing Tuesday.

The county health department conducts investigations to determine who those confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus have had contact with recently, and then notifies those who may have been exposed to the virus, city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said in the news briefing, relaying a message from Sonoma County Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase.

One of the officers who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was in a patrol position and had “minimal contact with the public,” Navarro said. The second worked inside the police department and had no contact with the public, and the third is a detective who had no contact with the public in the past few weeks.

Six other employees, some of them sworn officers and others civilians, are currently self-quarantined. The employees are either showing signs of illness or believe they have been exposed to someone who may have the virus, Navarro said. He wasn’t aware Tuesday afternoon if any of them have been tested for the virus.

The police department has made significant changes to reduce the risk of the virus spreading within the department and to the community, Navarro said. The department has tried to reduce face-to-face contact by shifting its focus to online or telephone reporting, and employees are holding meetings through teleconferencing.

“The biggest concern that we have right now is to make sure that we’re reducing the ability for the virus to spread both within the department and the community,” Navarro said in the news briefing.

He emphasized that officers will still respond to any calls for service.

“If (people) need the police department, then we have the officers available to respond,” he said.

