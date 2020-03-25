Subscribe

Body found off popular Sonoma Coast overlook ID’d as Napa man

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 24, 2020, 9:37PM
Updated 43 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The body that was found over the weekend in the ocean near a popular overlook on the Sonoma Coast has been identified as that of a Napa man who was reported missing last week.

Ricardo Zavala, 46, was identified by the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office, according to county sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood.

Zavala had previously been reported missing to Napa police, and was last seen leaving his parents’ home Thursday night, according to a report by the Napa Valley Register.

Authorities discovered Zavala’s body about 30 yards offshore from Duncan’s Landing on Saturday night. Officials are still investigating the circumstances of Zavala’s death, but there is nothing to indicate anything suspicious at this time, Wood said in an email.

Duncan’s Landing is considered to be one of the most dangerous areas along the Sonoma Coast because of the unpredictable surf, according to the Sonoma Coast State Park website.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine