4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes The Geysers

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2020, 8:59AM

A 4.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded just before 5 a.m. Wednesday northwest of The Geysers.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the epicenter was about 1.2 miles deep and 3 miles southwest of Cobb, almost 14 miles northeast of Healdsburg.

Dozens of Sonoma County residents reported feeling the shaker, according to the USGS "Did You Feel It?" tracker on the USGS website, but no damage was reported.

The Geysers is the world's largest geothermal field and frequently sees clusters of small quakes although this quake was slightly larger than usual.

