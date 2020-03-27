Sonoma County neighbors scold vacation renters over coronavirus getaways

Some residents along the Russian River and the Sonoma Coast want to send a message to anybody thinking of taking refuge in their communities — please stay home.

They are worried that continued renting of vacation homes to people from outside the area increases the potential for spreading the novel coronavirus into small towns with older populations, limited resources and few health facilities to speak of.

Ron Amiot, 72, is hunkering down in his Guerneville home with his wife, adult daughter and young grandson. But he said there are a number of vacation rentals on his dead-end block that have changed tenants since the county’s shelter-in-place order went into effect last week. And that, he said, is putting him and his family at risk.

“We’re all confused and concerned because shelter in place is supposed to mean just that,” he said. “If you don’t own a home here, don’t come up here.”

Some are taking that concern even further. They want people with second homes in the area to stay away for the duration if they’re not there already.

Concerns heated up last weekend, when crowds flocked to coastal beaches in a scene some likened to the Fourth of July.

Downtown Guerneville had so many people, Amiot said, it looked more like a summer day in August than early spring.

Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose district includes the Russian River and the Sonoma Coast, put out a Facebook appeal on Saturday asking people to not “put our community at risk” by continuing to operate vacation rentals.

“I’m still receiving daily complaints from the lower Russian River and the coast regarding vacation rentals in their neighborhoods with new people coming in every couple of days,” she said earlier this week. “I’m working with our public information officer and EOC (Emergency Operations Center) to get the message out that vacation rentals for tourism are now allowed under the existing health order.”

Sonoma County spokeswoman Jennifer Larocque said the only exceptions would be if they are providing shelter for the economically disadvantaged, or people who may need a separate place to shelter away from housemates or family members. They may also be rented to people like traveling nurses, working in what are deemed “essential businesses.”

North Coast Congressman Jared Huffman on Friday tweeted an admonishment to people to stay home: “Do not travel to a rural Airbnb right now thinking it’s an OK way to quarantine your family. It’s a terrible and selfish idea!”

Online community pages were on fire with people fearful that visitors from urban areas may not even know they have the virus, and could unwittingly spread it. But they are also concerned about out-of-towners grabbing up supplies at the few local markets. And, the small Redwood Coast Medical Services clinic in Gualala, which serves a long stretch of the Sonoma and Mendocino coasts, is not equipped to deal with an outbreak of coronavirus, say residents of The Sea Ranch, a popular destination for weekenders and people seeking a quiet getaway.

“There is a huge concern. The population who lives here full time is largely 65 and up and we simply do not have the medical support to handle an influx of people who may nor may not get sick or are coming from areas with a higher incidence of coronavirus,” said Karen Amiel, a member of the Sea Ranch Board of Directors and a task force looking into issues related to short term rentals.