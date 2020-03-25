Santa Rosa public schools extend campus closures through May 1

Santa Rosa City Schools on Wednesday extended at-home instruction through May 1, unless the situation with the coronavirus outbreak locally would significantly improve, district officials said.

Also, Sonoma County Office of Education advised all 40 public school districts to keep campuses shut through May 1 and continue teaching students remotely.

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura, who oversees the largest district in the county with 16,000 students, said in a statement her district was heeding the advice of the county’s top public health official, Dr. Sundari Mase.

The district will “continue learning from home through May 1 unless circumstances change regarding COVID-19,” she said in a statement, referring to the respiratory illness caused by the infectious disease.

Such a decision by other school districts to extend remote instruction will be made individually by each district, but county office of education spokeswoman Jamie Hansen said she expects the suggestion to be widely adopted as public schools adapt to do their part to help stifle community spread of the coronavirus.

“Based on what we’ve been hearing from districts, it sounds like most, if not all, will be following the recommendation,” she said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 37 confirmed cases of the virus in Sonoma County.

Previously, most area school districts were scheduled to resume classes April 7 when Sonoma County’s current stay home order was set to expire. That was before Gov. Gavin Newsom then ordered the entire state to largely remain indoors until further notice.

The SCOE recommendation to all county schools was made after superintendents from Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Solano counties conferred with Mase, who was officially hired Tuesday as Sonoma County’s health officer. Mase had been the county’s interim health officer, and then took the vital role from Dr. Celeste Philip who departed on March 16 for a job with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The goal is to get students back into the classroom as soon as it is considered safe to do so,” SCOE Superintendent Steve Herrington said. “While difficult for working parents, school closures are necessary at this time to protect the health of students, staff and family members with compromised immune systems.”

Will Lyon, president of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, which represents more than 900 city teachers, said his organization supported the extension of at-home instruction.

“I am really proud of our teachers and staff for stepping up so hard to provide our students access to meaningful distance learning opportunities,” Lyon said in an email. “We are committed to supporting our students and our school is these challenging times.”

