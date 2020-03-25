Subscribe

Santa Rosa public schools extend campus closures through May 1

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2020, 1:59PM
Updated 1 minute ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa City Schools on Wednesday extended at-home instruction through May 1, unless the situation with the coronavirus outbreak locally would significantly improve, district officials said.

Also, Sonoma County Office of Education advised all 40 public school districts to keep campuses shut through May 1 and continue teaching students remotely.

Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent Diann Kitamura, who oversees the largest district in the county with 16,000 students, said in a statement her district was heeding the advice of the county’s top public health official, Dr. Sundari Mase.

The district will “continue learning from home through May 1 unless circumstances change regarding COVID-19,” she said in a statement, referring to the respiratory illness caused by the infectious disease.

Such a decision by other school districts to extend remote instruction will be made individually by each district, but county office of education spokeswoman Jamie Hansen said she expects the suggestion to be widely adopted as public schools adapt to do their part to help stifle community spread of the coronavirus.

“Based on what we’ve been hearing from districts, it sounds like most, if not all, will be following the recommendation,” she said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 37 confirmed cases of the virus in Sonoma County.

Previously, most area school districts were scheduled to resume classes April 7 when Sonoma County’s current stay home order was set to expire. That was before Gov. Gavin Newsom then ordered the entire state to largely remain indoors until further notice.

The SCOE recommendation to all county schools was made after superintendents from Sonoma, Napa, Marin and Solano counties conferred with Mase, who was officially hired Tuesday as Sonoma County’s health officer. Mase had been the county’s interim health officer, and then took the vital role from Dr. Celeste Philip who departed on March 16 for a job with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The goal is to get students back into the classroom as soon as it is considered safe to do so,” SCOE Superintendent Steve Herrington said. “While difficult for working parents, school closures are necessary at this time to protect the health of students, staff and family members with compromised immune systems.”

Will Lyon, president of the Santa Rosa Teachers Association, which represents more than 900 city teachers, said his organization supported the extension of at-home instruction.

“I am really proud of our teachers and staff for stepping up so hard to provide our students access to meaningful distance learning opportunities,” Lyon said in an email. “We are committed to supporting our students and our school is these challenging times.”

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine