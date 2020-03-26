Subscribe

Tell us: How have coronavirus restrictions affected your addiction recovery efforts?

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 26, 2020, 11:13AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Shelter orders and social distancing have suspended regular meetings and service for recovering addicts, moving 12-step meetings and other group counseling sessions online and to phones. We’re looking to tell the story of people in recovery coping with this new hardship.

Please contact Staff Writer Mary Callahan at mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com, with the subject line “recovery,” and include your contact information.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine