Subscribe

Surprise parade brightens Windsor boy's birthday

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 25, 2020, 6:29PM
Updated 7 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Aiden Lower certainly did not request a global pandemic and shelter-in-place orders for his 10th birthday. But that’s what the Windsor kid got.

Aiden awoke to his big day Wednesday, knowing that due to historically unusual circumstances, his first birthday with a zero in it would be a low-key affair.

But come lunchtime, there was a commotion outside.

There appeared in the street out front of Aiden’s house a raucous parade, headed up by the lad’s maternal grandparents, Bob Gilmore and Barbara Woods.

Aiden ran out to behold the relatives and family friends in a dozen or so vehicles honking their horns and waving. From the cars’ radios blared the song-by-request played on KZST by personality Debbie Abrams: “Happy,” by Pharrell Williams.

And happy Aiden clearly was.

“It brought tears to everybody,” granddad Gilmore said of the socially distanced surprise conceived and pulled off by Aiden’s mom, Jenny Gilmore.

“It just made his day,” Bob Gilmore added. “In these times we have to look for little things that put on a smile.”

You can reach Staff Writer Chris Smith at 707 521-5211 and chris.smith@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine