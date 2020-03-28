With the pandemic, Sonoma County law enforcement confronts a new peril on the streets

Troubling news came Friday to Ray Navarro, Santa Rosa’s police chief: Two more of his officers tested positive for COVID-19.

The test results from Sonoma County health officials bring to five the number of SRPD officers infected with the viral disease that’s fueling a global pandemic.

Navarro said it appears that public contact by the two newly diagnosed officers, one a detective and the other a member of the patrol staff, “has been limited and minimal.”

As with the three colleagues who earlier tested positive for coronavirus disease, the two newly confirmed to have been infected are quarantined at home.

In all, 20 Santa Rosa Police employees now have been tested. Navarro said four of the tests — performed on three officers and a civilian employee — came back negative. He awaits pending results of the other 11 tests.

“It’s like it’s hitting home,” the chief said.

He announced new measures intended to bring about earlier detection of new infections among SRPD employees. Officers, sergeants and civilians working in community service for the police department will switch to a schedule of three or four days of 12.5-hour shifts followed by two weeks of isolation at home.

If an employee contracts the virus, Navarro said, “that two weeks off allows for the signs (of infection) to show.” He said the schedule is being instituted as a best-practices approach by other U.S. law enforcement agencies.

On Thursday, the day before Navarro learned of the two additional cases of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, Navarro said the pandemic’s arrival at the SRPD has inflicted what he called “a very sobering effect on all our staff.”

In addition to the five officers who’ve tested positive, another four police department employees have gone into isolation at home, either because they began to feel ill or suspect they may have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

One deputy with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, who had retired and then returned to duty as needed, is hospitalized after testing positive.

Sheriff Mark Essick said the deputy fell ill after taking a Gulf of Mexico cruise early in March.

“We are very confident that he got it on a cruise,” Essick said. He added that the deputy did not work any shifts after the cruise.

The sheriff said two other deputies are currently home in isolation after possibly being exposed to the virus. They had patrolled in the same car after one experienced a possible exposure outside of work.

Essick said both deputies were placed into isolation “out of an abundance of caution, not because we think they had a positive exposure.”

Throughout the Bay Area, California and the nation, generally small but growing numbers of law enforcement officers and firefighters are in isolation or treatment after contracting the respiratory disease or coming to suspect they may have been exposed to it.

On top of the anxiety suddenly common to much of humanity over the health of loved ones and over kids out of school and spouses possibly out of work, those who drive patrol cars contend now with the threat of exposure to the virus.

“It’s tough,” said Ken Savano, chief of the Petaluma Police Department. “It’s certainly changing the way we deliver services.”