Watch: Sonoma County hosts second town hall on coronavirus

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 26, 2020, 12:01PM
Northern California Public Media and Sonoma County hosted an hour-long online town hall on Tuesday to discuss the county's latest efforts to fight the coronavirus.

Featured was Dr. Sundari Mase, public health officer of Sonoma County, Susan Gorin, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Christopher Godley, Director of Sonoma County's Office of Emergency Management.

Some of the issues discussed include how to stay safe and testing capabilities.

Watch the video here:

