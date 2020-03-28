As Wine Country tourism halts, hotel workers see jobs vanish

The mountain of canceled bookings and postponed reservations that has rocked Sonoma County’s lodging industry amid the coronavirus shutdown has already led to hundreds of job losses in Healdsburg, one of Wine Country’s most reliable overnight destinations.

Most of the housekeepers, desk attendants and maintenance employees needed to support the city’s 640 hotel rooms have seen their work, if not their jobs, vanish after the county’s 21-day shelter-in-place order went into effect March 18.

The fallout from that unprecedented step has proved especially wide in Healdsburg, where as much as 70% of economic activity is based on tourism.

Tegan Wilson, 41, the principal concierge at Hotel Healdsburg, was among roughly 300 workers furloughed through at least the end of next month at her company’s three boutique Healdsburg properties.

Wilson, a longtime Healdsburg resident, has no plans to move from her apartment on the north end of town, but, as with many in a labor force living paycheck-to-paycheck, she is left to guess how long she can stay afloat if the shutdown is extended or if she’s ultimately laid off.

“I’m trying to be optimistic that this will not be the case due to more ‘staycations’ versus international travel once bans are lifted,” Wilson said. “But, yes, I am being much more conservative and thoughtful in all of my purchases.”

She’s one of the roughly 4,000 hotel workers across the county whose positions are now in some jeopardy, with the bulk of hoteliers closed or barely occupied. Many of the affected workers are filing unemployment claims, and awaiting word about the federal stimulus package that is poised to deliver billions of dollars in aid to the ailing lodging sector.

With approximately 23,000 workers in the county’s tourism sector, unemployment claims are expected to rise through next week, said Claudia Vecchio, president and CEO of Sonoma County Tourism. Up to 80% of that workforce could be affected in a worst-case scenario, she said.

“The impact of being shuttered is pretty complete. It’s catastrophic, there’s no question,” Vecchio said. “The length of this will certainly be critical to the survival of a lot of small businesses, but it’s an incredibly impactful event, for sure.”

About 7,150 rooms exist among Sonoma County’s 112 lodging properties, according to STR, a hospitality industry research firm. The sharp drop in reservations and rise in postponed or canceled bookings that started at the beginning of March was like nothing tourism industry veterans had ever seen, even in disaster-wracked Sonoma County.

“Leisure travel as we know it is dead,” said Aaron Krug, who operates the Best Western hotels in Healdsburg and the city of Sonoma. “Basically, there’s no occupancy and right now there’s no work. If there’s no work, we can’t pay people, so it’s a nature of this problem, unfortunately.”

Through last week, Sonoma County hotels saw occupancy rates down 53% compared to this same time last year, STR reported. For full-service hotels, which offer restaurants, meeting spaces and other amenities, the decline in business was even greater — down about 70% compared to last March.

But Krug and a handful of other holdouts are continuing to operate in the face of the nosedive in visitors, with a skeleton crew made up of mostly managers keeping the lights on. As occupancy plunged, room rates have dropped to lure bookings from visitors with essential business who are still allowed to travel.