Answers to five commonly asked coronavirus questions

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds • Avoid touching your eyes and face • Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow • Stay home when ill • Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

News about the coronavirus is changing rapidly, posts about the pandemic are crowding Facebook, and sometimes it's hard to tell what is and isn't true.

Here are the answers to five commonly asked questions about the coronavirus. We hope to answer any questions you also have about the virus, so email us at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com with your questions.

1.) How long does the coronavirus live on surfaces?

There isn't a definitive answer about how long the virus can live on surfaces, according to the World Health Organization. Studies have shown a range from a few hours to a few days, and it all depends on a number of factors, including the type of surface.

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health teamed up with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Princeton and UCLA to study how long the virus lasts in aerosols and on surfaces. This study showed that the virus was detected for up to three hours in aerosols and four hours on copper. The virus remained on cardboard for up to 24 hours, and lasted for as many as three days on stainless steel and plastic.

The CDC recommends regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently used surfaces such as tables, chairs, doorknobs, TV remotes and sinks to reduce the coronavirus' spread. Here is a list of household cleaning products that the American Chemistry Council's Center for Biocide Chemistries recommends to use during the outbreak.

2.) Should I wear gloves or a mask to the grocery store?

Health experts do not believe that gloves and masks will protect most people from the coronavirus.

WHO and the CDC only recommend that medical professionals, caregivers and people who have contracted the coronavirus wear masks at any given time. The reason for this is two-fold: Most people touch their faces more while wearing a mask, which actuallUS National Library of Mediciney increases their chances of getting the virus, and health professionals are facing a mask shortage.

Washing your hands frequently provides more protection from coronavirus than rubber gloves, according to WHO. Gloves may only provide people with "a false sense of security," Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at John Hopkins Center for Health Security, recently told The Today Show. Latex gloves easily can rip, and you can contract the virus from touching your face while wearing gloves, he said.

3.) If I shouldn't wear gloves or a mask, what else can I do?

Dr. Elizabeth Eckstrom, professor and chief of geriatrics at Oregon Health & Science University, recently gave the New York Times some tips for grocery shopping. Bring your own hand sanitizer and wipes to wipe the grocery cart handle before shopping, she said. When you're done loading groceries into your car, wipe your car door handle, steering wheel and your hands. Once you're home, wash your hands and produce, which can be cleaned with a natural dish soap.

4.) Is the coronavirus more deadly than the flu?

The coronavirus is considered more dangerous than the flu because people don't have immunity to it, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Health experts determine how infectious a disease is based on its reproductive number, which is the number of times a person with the illness infects another. Coronavirus' reproductive number is estimated between 2 and 2.5, according to WHO.

The seasonal flu's reproductive number is between 1.19 and 1.37, according to a study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

The percentage of people who become severely ill from coronavirus also is higher than the flu, according to WHO.

5.) Is it safe for me to donate blood during the pandemic?

Yes, and local blood banks are facing a shortage because of canceled blood drives. People who display symptoms of the coronavirus, which include coughing, shortness of breath and a fever, will not be allowed to donate blood, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

If you become ill after you donate blood, contact the center where you donated so that the blood won't be used. So far, no cases of the coronavirus have been linked to donated blood, according to the FDA.