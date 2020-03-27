Number of coronavirus cases in Sonoma County rises to 44

Five new local cases of COVID-19 were reported by Sonoma County on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 44.

One man in his 60s who had been hospitalized died last week, marking the first death caused by the disease in the county. Four people have recovered so far, leaving 39 active cases of the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease COVID-19.

The source of infection for 39% of the people diagnosed was still under investigation Thursday, county officials reported. They have determined that nine cases were related to recent travel, 11 people contracted the virus through community spread and seven were infected after they came into “close contact” with a person who had the virus.

The distinction between those latter two categories is close contact means someone interacted with a person known to have tested positive, whereas community spread means that the source of the infection is suspected to come from public interaction but isn’t known.

Officials have conducted 775 tests for COVID-19 in Sonoma County so far.

County spokeswoman Jennifer Larocque emphasized the importance of obeying the shelter-in-place order. She added that the order has only been in effect for eight days, and the incubation period for the coronavirus can be longer than that, which is one potential factor in the documentation of new cases.

“People should not be discouraged with the number of cases that we’ve seen over this past week and that we may see over the next week because they may have been contracted prior to the shelter-in-place,” Larocque said. “It’s important that we take a long-term perspective on our actions right now because they will not have immediate results. We’ll see the results of this play out in the next two weeks.”

