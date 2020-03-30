Subscribe

Santa Rosa Rotary Club members hand out free lunches to laid off hospitality workers

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 30, 2020, 10:29AM

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

It was not enough for Casey Williams to feel sorry for all of the restaurant servers and baristas and caterers and cooks and ice-cream scoopers and bartenders and others in the food and hospitality trade idled or cut way back by the pandemic.

Williams conceived a plan to do something helpful and kind for such people. He pitched it to his fellow members of the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa West and also the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa East.

And at midday Saturday, Williams and a few helpers passed professionally prepared and boxed lunches to folks employed in the food and hospitality industry. The drive-thru giveaway was a good thing not only for the folks who picked up free meals for themselves and their families, but for Gerard Giudice of Sally Tomatoes. The community- minded and now struggling caterer/restaurateur was paid by the Rotarians to prepare the lunches.

The Feed Those Who Have Fed Us distribution happened outside the Multicultural Child Development Center on West Third Street. Leftover boxes were shared with homeless people and Sonoma Acts of Kindness.

The money for the meals came from Rotarians and donors to a GoFundMe appeal at www.santarosawestrotary.com.

Williams hopes he and his fellow Rotary members can continue to patronize caterer-restaurateurs like Giudice and hand out lunches for food service workers at noon on Saturdays for as long as the need exists and support dollars flow in.

