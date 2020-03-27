Subscribe

Sonoma County now has 50 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

MARTIN ESPINOZA AND WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 27, 2020, 4:27PM
Updated 11 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Sonoma County has hit the 50 mark of confirmed local cases of coronavirus, county health officials said Friday.

The one additional case reaches the milestone when Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, has said she would begin releasing demographic information about the infected people, including gender and age of the patients. It’s unclear if this information will be released Friday or in the coming days. Mase is expected to speak to the media late Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa City Police Department on Friday said two more department employees have tested positive for coronavirus. The new confirmed cases are in addition to the three police officers that already were diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in the city police department to five, police officials said in a statement. Police Chief Rainer Navarro has slated a 4:30 p.m. news briefing to address the new cases.

Also, earlier this week officials announced one county sheriff’s deputy also tested positive for the virus.

Overall, one local man has died of complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people across the United States. Locally, eight people have now recovered from the infectious disease, county health officials said.

So far, Mase has declined to release any information about the sickened residents, citing federal privacy laws that protect an individual’s health information.

Of the 50 local cases, 10 are tied to travel; seven were the result of close contact with a known COVID-19 patient; and 11 are considered community transmission. Another 22 cases are still under investigation.

County health officials have logged a total of 904 tests for the virus as of Friday afternoon, with 854 (94%) coming back negative.

Please check back on this developing story.

How To Reduce Your Risk

Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:

• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season

Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services

For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine