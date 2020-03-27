Sonoma County now has 50 confirmed cases of the coronavirus

Sonoma County has hit the 50 mark of confirmed local cases of coronavirus, county health officials said Friday.

The one additional case reaches the milestone when Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, has said she would begin releasing demographic information about the infected people, including gender and age of the patients. It’s unclear if this information will be released Friday or in the coming days. Mase is expected to speak to the media late Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Santa Rosa City Police Department on Friday said two more department employees have tested positive for coronavirus. The new confirmed cases are in addition to the three police officers that already were diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases in the city police department to five, police officials said in a statement. Police Chief Rainer Navarro has slated a 4:30 p.m. news briefing to address the new cases.

Also, earlier this week officials announced one county sheriff’s deputy also tested positive for the virus.

Overall, one local man has died of complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people across the United States. Locally, eight people have now recovered from the infectious disease, county health officials said.

So far, Mase has declined to release any information about the sickened residents, citing federal privacy laws that protect an individual’s health information.

Of the 50 local cases, 10 are tied to travel; seven were the result of close contact with a known COVID-19 patient; and 11 are considered community transmission. Another 22 cases are still under investigation.

County health officials have logged a total of 904 tests for the virus as of Friday afternoon, with 854 (94%) coming back negative.

