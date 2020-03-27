Subscribe

Santa Rosa neighbors hold happy hour at their trash cans while social distancing

CHRIS SMITH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 27, 2020, 10:03AM
Updated 53 minutes ago

On Meridian Circle in Santa Rosa, the Sippies are sipping.

Missing the quality face-time that neighbors on the loop typically enjoy, resident Gayle Pickrell had an idea.

Aware that on Tuesday evenings, the neighbors drift at various times to the curb to retrieve the refuse cans that we emptied that morning, Pickrell suggested:

Why don’t we all wheel out our cans at 5 p.m., then grab a glass of wine or what you have you, and catch up while observing social distancing?

This past Tuesday, the neighbors each pushed an empty bin into the street, stood by it for distancing and had the greatest time.

“We each shared what we wanted to accomplish at home in the next week,” said Pickrell, a retired United Methodist Church minister, “and will ‘report back’ next Tuesday.”

Hurray for the Meridian Circle neighbors, who sip while they s.i.p.

The Press Democrat wants to know what stories you see emerging and what you're experiencing locally during the shelter-in-place order. Reach out to us at coronavirus@pressdemocrat.com.

