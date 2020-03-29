Sonoma County hits 58 coronavirus cases, 13 recoveries

Three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Sonoma County on Sunday, increasing the number of local cases to 58 as the virus continues to spread in the United States.

Thirteen residents are being treated at area hospitals and 13 have recovered from the virus, which is known to cause the respiratory disease COVID-19, according to the latest county data.

Demographic information about the patients, withheld by public health officials until Friday when the county recorded its 50th case, show a disease that does not discriminate based on age, gender or location.

Twenty-eight of those diagnosed with coronavirus are in the 18-49 age group, 20 are 50-64 and 10 are 65 or older. Cases have come from throughout the county, according to county data.

To date, there have been 1,397 tests conducted in Sonoma County. Nearly 96% of local tests, or 1,339, have come back negative.

Sonoma County, like the rest of the United States, continues to see case numbers rise, a trend expected to continue in California over the next four weeks, according to projections by researchers at the University of Washington.

The model published by the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects the outbreak will peak in California on April 24, 10 days after the peak of the pandemic nationwide. It projects 6,109 people in the state will die, accounting for nearly 8% of the 81,114 deaths across the country. Researchers did not provide data on individual counties, but Sonoma County would experience 77 deaths if the county’s death rate matches statewide projections.

So far, one person in Sonoma County has died due to complications from the virus.

Sonoma County, along with other Bay Area counties, is working to secure more specific modeling. On Friday, county officials signed a contract with Imperial College London, which early in the pandemic provided harrowing worldwide modeling showing as many as 2.2 million American deaths. Sonoma County will pay those researchers up to $50,000 for local modeling and expects the first batch of rough results to be ready Friday, according to the contract obtained through a Public Records Request.

A second phase of modeling, which would explore the effect of shelter-in-place directives and other measures meant to slow the spread of the disease, won’t be ready until the end of May.

