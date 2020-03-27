Subscribe

Sonoma County at home: What people are doing with all their time indoors

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
March 27, 2020, 1:03PM
Updated 31 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

The shelter-in place order due to the deadly coronavirus has upended lives across Sonoma County and the state. For locals, it has meant canceled vacations, teaching at home and lots of time with loved ones, including pets.

Social distancing and staying at home in important to curb the spread of the disease and while days inside may seem endless at times, it means people have just that, time. Time to reconnect with family over an online happy hour, take that online class you've been meaning to take, read a book or discover your next favorite TV show on Netflix.

Click through the above gallery and see how locals are spending their time at home or while socially distancing and share with us any new discoveries you've made with all this extra time at onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com or in the comments below.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine