Sonoma County at home: What people are doing with all their time indoors

The shelter-in place order due to the deadly coronavirus has upended lives across Sonoma County and the state. For locals, it has meant canceled vacations, teaching at home and lots of time with loved ones, including pets.

Social distancing and staying at home in important to curb the spread of the disease and while days inside may seem endless at times, it means people have just that, time. Time to reconnect with family over an online happy hour, take that online class you've been meaning to take, read a book or discover your next favorite TV show on Netflix.

see how locals are spending their time at home or while socially distancing