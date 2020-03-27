2020 Sonoma County Human Race canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Sonoma County Human Race, the largest collaborative fundraiser in the county, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.

The cancellation was announced Wednesday after organizers contemplated making the event virtual.

"After serious deliberations we will not be moving forward with a virtual fundraising event, it just isn’t the right time for that," the news release read.

Sonoma County Human Race was scheduled for Sunday, May 2, as a 3k and 10k race that started at Herbert Slater Middle School in Santa Rosa. Organized by the Volunteer Center of Sonoma County, the event raised about $315,955 for local service organizations and nonprofits in 2019, according to its website.

This year, Human Race's website will remain open through June 2 so that participants and companies can continue raising funds. Questions about fundraising can be sent to Human Race coordinator Dawn Bell at dbell@cvnl.org.