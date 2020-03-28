Tourism is tanking. So RV and camper companies found business fighting COVID-19

Elise Ballard had just finished lunch and was gazing at the Pacific Ocean, enjoying the solitude of the craggy coastal bluffs of Mendocino, Calif. Soon, she and partner Jeff Fernald would be on Highway 1 again, continuing home to Seattle in a rental camper van they’ve dubbed the “mobile quarantine unit.”

“It’s so uncanny; it’s so strange,” Ballard said Monday. “We are seeing some of the most beautiful sites in the world - and they are vacant. It feels like one of the safest places to be.”

The couple’s journey in the Mercedes-Benz Metris began six days earlier, after their Los Angeles vacation was upended by the coronavirus outbreak. They didn’t want to risk flying home, and realized renting a car could put them in contact with many people, including those at hotels where they’d need to stay. But they could sleep in the Metris, which also has a stove, refrigerator and freezer.

So Ballard and Fernald extended their rental with Silver Lake-based Texino, a boutique camper van company with whom they’d already rented the vehicle for their vacation. They’re taking their time - Ballard said the trip could stretch into April - in part because they worry about returning to Seattle, a focal point of the pandemic.

“This van,” she said, “has become such a safe little bunker.”

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads, recreational-vehicle companies - those that rent or sell RVs, camper vans, motor coaches and the like - are adapting to a veritable wartime economy. Operators said they’ve seen much of their business dry up, aside from travelers seeking to avoid airports. But some have turned to a secondary area, serving government and other large clients. In many cases - providing RVs for key workers, such as medical personnel, who require lodging that keeps them away from home, where they could pick up COVID-19 or spread it to others.

“We’ve had a number of counties, cities, states and government entities reach out to us and say, ‘We have a need for social distancing accommodations, can you help us do this?’” said Gordon Hewston, senior vice president at Tourism Holdings Ltd., the New Zealand-based parent of El Monte RV, one of the biggest RV sales and leasing companies in the country. “It gives us an opportunity to serve the community, help save America from the virus, and keep our people in jobs.”

Even in a time of travel restrictions, national RV companies are also still getting some traditional bookings - mostly from people with urgent travel needs. Such business comes, however, at a time when it is advised that Americans remain home, both for their own health and that of others, so as to not strain the medical systems of the places they pass through or visit. It also remains an open question as to whether RV sales and leasing firms qualify as essential operations that should remain open amid the shuttering of most businesses across many states. Texino, in fact, closed March 20 to comply with the city of Los Angeles’ advisory that nonessential businesses shut down.

And yet, amid the pandemic, RVs remain uniquely appealing for pressing long-haul trips because, unlike most camper vans and many other modes of transportation, they are typically equipped with restrooms, making it easier to use them and practice social distancing.

As a result, El Monte and another national company, Cruise America, are seeing an uptick in rentals for one-way trips from customers who don’t want to fly but need to travel, including people returning home from college or a period of working remotely.