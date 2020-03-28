Santa Rosa hospital workers showered with flowers as sign of thanks

A Rohnert Park flower wholesaler forced to shut down amid the coronavirus shelter-in-place order was left with a cooler full of flowers and greenery bound for the dumpster. But event planner Sarah Clark had a better plan.

On Friday, she raided the remaining stock of Point West Wholesale Flower Market and with the help of two friends, they flower-bombed Sutter Regional Hospital with dozens of bouquets and big arrangements of cheerful sunflowers, tulips and buttercups.

Fifty hospital employees stressed by the spreading pandemic found bouquets on their windshields when they returned to their cars. Another 15 special occasion-sized arrangements adorned the hospital, most outside the main entrance.

“All the doctors, nurses, staff and anybody going into the hospital now has to go through this one entrance so they will get the maximum exposure of sweetness,” Clark said.

She has a lot of friends and acquaintances at Sutter, having volunteered to produce their fundraiser Catwalk for a Cure for the last 16 years through her Santa Rosa-based Bloom Event Co.

The flowers were donated by Christina Zegrean and Tina Chiotti-Stewart, who were forced to offload thousand of dollars worth of fresh flowers when they had to close their doors. Clark grabbed up $3,000 worth of blooms, wracked her brain and came up with a plan to give them to medical workers, the superheroes of the crisis.

Last week she made up 50 bouquets and delivered them to Memorial Hospital. This week the rest went to Sutter.

“We scrambled together between my house and the alley and keeping a six foot social distance, we were able to knock them out,” Clark said.

The plight of doctors, nurses and other medical workers on the front lines of fighting the Covid-19 outbreak, she said, hits close to home.

“I’ve got friends and family who all work in the medical field and I just think about the stress they’re under,” Clark said. “Doing something with all the time I have with donations a local business was able to make was an amazing thing to be a part of.”

Lisa Amador, Sutter’s director of philanthropy, said “Our hearts are warmed by the community responding with such amazing beauty.”

On Friday The Hilton Garden Inn delivered sandwiches to the emergency room staff. The hospital has also been showered with donated new masks and gloves. Amador said other local restaurants have also volunteered to donate food to the medical staff.

Staff Writer Meg McConahey can be reached at meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.