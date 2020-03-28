California has surge of virus cases that threatens hospitals

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The surge of coronavirus cases in California that health officials have warned was coming has arrived and will worsen, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, while the mayor of Los Angeles warned that by early next week his city could see the kind of crush that has crippled New York.

“We are now seeing the spike that we were anticipating,” Newsom declared while standing in front of the 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship Mercy that arrived in the Port of Los Angeles. It will take non-virus patients to free up rooms at hospitals for infection cases.

Newsom said California's cases grew 26% in one day even with the results of 65,000 tests still pending. Johns Hopkins University tallied nearly 4,700 California cases Friday, with at least 94 deaths.

After a slow start, testing has accelerated rapidly, from about 27,000 on Tuesday to 88,000 on Friday.

In Los Angeles County — the nation's most populous with more than 10 million residents — there were 678 new cases in the past two days for a total of nearly 1,500. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said if the trend continues, the city's cases could double every two days. That would put Los Angeles on par with New York City's outbreak in five days.

“We will be where they are," Garcetti said. “We will have doctors making excruciating decisions. We will be trying to figure out what we do with that surge, how to get ventilators, where to find beds."

New York City has more than 26,000 cases and at least 366 deaths.

Newsom has said the state could need 50,000 additional hospital beds. Since the crisis started. the state's 416 hospitals have been able to find space for 30,000 more patients in their facilities. State and local officials have scrambled to find other locations.

Newsom obtained emergency funding from the state Legislature to lease room for more than 500 patients at two hospitals, one in the San Francisco Bay Area that is bankrupt and a Los Angeles facility that closed in January. Beyond the Mercy hospital ship, the military is providing eight field hospitals with room for 2,000 patients.

The massive Los Angeles Convention Center also is being readied to serve as a location for patients. Meantime, state officials are trying to find 10,000 ventilators, and so far have 4,095. Newsom said the only federal help has been 130 ventilators sent to Los Angeles.

It was a subtle, and rare, criticism from Newsom of the Trump administration during the crisis. While the Democratic governor has often sparred with Trump over policies, he has praised the Republican president for his response to the virus. In fact, Newsom's comments now are part of a Trump campaign ad titled “Hope."

At his news conference Friday, Newsom said it's “a time for partnership, not partisanship. As I said, an open hand, not a clenched fist. ... I'm candidly grateful for his leadership for the state of California.”

Newsom and Garcetti continued to urge people to stay home and maintain social distancing when out on essential errands

With sunny weather in the forecast, Los Angeles County ordered a three-week closure of public trails, beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points. The order came after hordes of people visited beaches last weekend, the first under expanded closure orders. San Diego County and other local governments have similar restrictions.