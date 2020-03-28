Former Sen. Tom Coburn, conservative political maverick, dies at age 72

OKLAHOMA CITY — Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, an Oklahoma family doctor who earned a reputation as a conservative political maverick as he railed against federal earmarks and subsidies for the rich, has died. He was 72.

Coburn, who also delivered more than 4,000 babies while an obstetrician in Muskogee, where he treated patients for free while in the Senate, died early Saturday morning, his cousin Bob Coburn told The Associated Press in a text message. Tom Coburn was diagnosed with prostate cancer years earlier.

Known for bluntly speaking his mind, Coburn, a Republican, frequently criticized the growth of the federal deficit and what he said was excessive government spending endorsed by politicians from both political parties.

"I've got a flat forehead from beating my head against the wall," he told voters during a town hall in July 2010.

First elected to the U.S. House during the so-called Republican Revolution in 1994, Coburn fiercely criticized the use of federal money for special state projects and was among the few members of Congress who refused to seek such earmarks for their home states. He represented northeastern Oklahoma for three terms, keeping a pledge in 2000 not to seek re-election.

He returned to his medical practice in Muskogee before asking voters in 2004 to send him back to Washington, this time to the Senate, so he could fight big spenders and ensure "that our children and grandchildren have a future."

He left the Senate in early 2015, before his second term that expired. He announced the decision just months after being diagnosed with a recurrence of prostate cancer, but said his health wasn't the reason. He said he was convinced he could "best serve my own children and grandchildren by shifting my focus elsewhere.”

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, called Coburn “an inspiration to many.”

“He was unwavering in his conservative values, but he had deep and meaningful friendships with people from all political and personal backgrounds,” Lankford said in a statement.

In 2009, Coburn shrugged off constituent complaints after the state's largest newspaper, The Oklahoman, ran a front-page photograph of Coburn hugging then-President Barack Obama.

“I’m not aligned with him politically. I don’t know what people back home in Oklahoma would be worried about,” Coburn told the paper. "But you need to separate the difference in political philosophy versus friendship. How better to influence somebody than love them?"

Coburn said he and Obama had become friends during orientation as freshman senators in 2004.

As a senator, Coburn released a series of reports on what he described as wasteful government spending.

A 37-page report in 2011, dubbed “Subsidies of the Rich and Famous,” detailed nearly $30 billion spent annually in government subsidies, tax breaks and federal grant programs to millionaires.

“From tax write-offs for gambling losses, vacation homes, and luxury yachts to subsidies for their ranches and estates, the government is subsidizing the lifestyles of the rich and famous," Coburn wrote in the report.

A joint report in August 2010 by Coburn and Arizona Sen. John McCain, who died in 2018, criticized stimulus spending, including $1.9 million for international ant research and $39.7 million to upgrade the Statehouse and political offices in Topeka, Kansas.

Coburn’s stubbornness and thwarting of legislation considered worthy by Democrats frustrated then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

“You cannot negotiate with Coburn,” Reid, a Democrat, declared in 2008. “It’s just something you learn over the years is a waste of time.”