Subscribe

Hart family murder-suicide revisited in new documentary

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 28, 2020, 3:02PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A couple who drove off a Mendocino Coast cliff with their six children are the focus of a new documentary that is being released April 7, according to E News.

"A Thread of Deceit" revisits the lives and deaths of Washington residents Jen and Sarah Hartman, and their six adopted children. The couple drove the family's SUV off of a steep cliff north of Fort Bragg in 2018, and a jury ruled that the crash was a murder-suicide in 2019.

The documentary examines the family's history of child abuse, and also includes interviews with family and friends who initially defended the couple.

"It was important for us to go into the documentary unbiased and let the story tell itself in any way that it took form," producer Rachel Morgan told E News. "I felt it crucial to allow the friends who were silenced by harassment to be able to speak their point of view."

The documentary will be available on VOD and streaming services. Watch the trailer below:

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine