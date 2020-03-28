Hart family murder-suicide revisited in new documentary

A couple who drove off a Mendocino Coast cliff with their six children are the focus of a new documentary that is being released April 7, according to E News.

"A Thread of Deceit" revisits the lives and deaths of Washington residents Jen and Sarah Hartman, and their six adopted children. The couple drove the family's SUV off of a steep cliff north of Fort Bragg in 2018, and a jury ruled that the crash was a murder-suicide in 2019.

The documentary examines the family's history of child abuse, and also includes interviews with family and friends who initially defended the couple.

"It was important for us to go into the documentary unbiased and let the story tell itself in any way that it took form," producer Rachel Morgan told E News. "I felt it crucial to allow the friends who were silenced by harassment to be able to speak their point of view."

The documentary will be available on VOD and streaming services. Watch the trailer below: