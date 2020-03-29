A third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Mendocino County

Mendocino County health officials on Saturday confirmed a third case of the new coronavirus in that county, and like the first two cases, the most recent is thought to be linked to travel.

That person, from inland Mendocino County, is in stable condition and in isolation at home, officials said. Public health workers are actively monitoring their health.

Officials said there was no need to hospitalize the individual and that the patient poses no risk to the public at this time.

Public health officials said Mendocino County’s first confirmed patient with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus, has recovered. The individual is from the south coast.

The basic information about the case provided by Mendocino County public health officials stands in contrast with the dearth of information Sonoma County officials released about their COVID-19 cases before the county crossed a threshold of 50 confirmed cases on Friday.

“Public Health was notified late yesterday evening of a third COVID-19 case,” Dr. Noemi Doohan, the Mendocino County’s health officer said in a statement. “This person is on home isolation, doing well and does not pose a risk to the public.”

Doohan said the individual is being monitored by public health workers and their primary health care provider. She pointed out that the COVID-19 test for the most recent case was conducted through the public health lab system and that testing is “highly problematic due to shortages of the test sampling materials and limited testing capacity.”

Doohan said the testing done through commercial laboratory Quest Diagnostics takes too long. “As of today, the average turnaround time for the one commercial lab available to our county, Quest, is two weeks,” she said.

As a result, Mendocino County health officials are processing tests through the county public health lab in Santa Rosa.

Test results through the public health lab in Santa Rosa can be obtained within 72 hours, which includes the time needed for pickup of the sampling kit and delivery of the sample by courier to the lab in Santa Rosa.

Mendocino health officials said because of the problems with testing supplies and resources, priority is being given to symptomatic patients from specific categories. This includes healthcare workers, public safety personnel, people of high public health risk such as nursing home residents, people in jail and homeless individuals.

It also includes those who are at high risk of exposure due to travel or contact and emergency room and hospitalized patients, where the test result will affect patient care.

As of Friday afternoon, Mendocino public health officials reported a total of 187 lab tests, of which 143 have resulted negative and 3 have come back positive. There were 41 pending.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.