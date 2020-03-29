US coronavirus deaths double in 2 days as Trump floats New York-area quarantine

WASHINGTON — The United States reached a grim milestone Saturday, doubling the number of coronavirus-related deaths over two days to more than 2,000 people as the rate of infected Americans surpassed every country in the world.

New York remained the hardest hit, a devastating toll compounded Saturday by President Donald Trump’s day-long dance over whether he’d order a federal quarantine of the New York metro region — a proposal he ultimately retracted.

The president spent most of the day teasing a travel restriction on the New York metro area, confounding public officials who were blindsided by the suggestion. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, called the idea “preposterous” and equated it to imprisonment and “a declaration of war.”

Then, a little after 8 p.m., the president tweeted that a quarantine wouldn’t be necessary after all, and instead, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue a “strong travel advisory” for the New York tri-state area, the details of which were not immediately available.

By Saturday, more than 116,000 people in the United States were confirmed to have the virus. In the month since the first confirmed death on Feb. 29, the United States surpassed 1,000 coronavirus-related fatalities. The number of confirmed deaths has since doubled in two days to more than 2,000.

Fatalities also continued to climb in Italy, where there have been more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths. About 889 people died in a 24-hour period, officials announced Saturday. The country’s case count, which rose Saturday to 92,472, is second only to that of the United States.

With the country now leading the world in coronavirus cases, Trump suggested earlier in the day that a mandatory quarantine on parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — the nation’s hit-hardest region — could be forthcoming.

“Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “I’m thinking about that right now, we might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks, on New York.”

Trump later clarified that if enacted, the quarantine would affect “the New York metropolitan area,” but he did not specify exactly what parts of that tri-state region.

It was unclear whether Trump was seriously considering the move or whether it was an off-the-cuff pronouncement. Acting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters, “We’re evaluating all the options right now.”

Two White House officials said the idea was spurred by a conversation that morning with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who had complained to Trump about people from New York pouring into the Sunshine State. Aides spent the day warning the president against it, explaining that it would be impossible to enforce and could create more complications, the officials said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Trump first raised the idea as he headed to Norfolk, where a medical ship meant to ease the burden on New York City hospitals waited to depart. He said governors from other states had asked him to consider a domestic travel ban from the New York area. He dangled the possibility of a quarantine during two gaggles with reporters, in his speech in Norfolk and in a tweet.