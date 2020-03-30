Sonoma Valley blackout knocks out electricity to 5,100 customers

A mysterious power outage knocked out electricity to more than 5,100 customers in the Sonoma Valley on Sunday morning.

PG&E crews were unable to find the cause of the 6:49 a.m. power outage, PG&E spokesman JD Guidi said. Approximately 1,200 customers in east Santa Rosa lost power, along with 3,900 in the Sonoma Valley, primarily Glen Ellen, Kenwood and the city of Sonoma.

Observing no safety issues, PG&E crews restored power at 8:19 a.m., Guidi said. The outage remains under investigation, but there were no indications of downed power lines or any unusual problems, he said.

