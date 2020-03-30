Sonoma County likely to extend its coronavirus shelter order

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Sonoma County’s top public health official is expected to extend the shelter-in-place order issued March 17, a move that would align the county with state guidance, school closures and other Bay Area counties expected to announce Monday a weeks-long extension to May 1.

The extension, which would come from Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, is expected to come “early this week,” according to an internal email obtained by The Press Democrat.

In a phone interview Monday afternoon, Mase said such an order, although not guaranteed, would come Tuesday or Wednesday, and said the current order runs through April 7, so immediate action isn’t required.

“We are way ahead of the game in terms of issuing the shelter-in-place order,” Mase said.

The six Bay Area Counties — Marin, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara — expected to extend shelter-in-place orders through the end of April all have more cases than Sonoma County.

Still, coronavirus cases continue to climb locally, reaching 66 on Monday, a number comprised of 52 active cases, 13 recoveries and one death, according to county data updated Monday afternoon.

The county- and statewide shelter-in-place orders bar all but the most essential businesses from operating and orders residents to stay home except in cases of essential travel.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week said he expected social distancing and other preventative measures could last 12 weeks. The state’s shelter-in-place order, issued March 19, has no firm deadline.

“Our local Public Health Order is generally consistent with the Governor’s Order; however, the Governor’s order has no end date,” Sonoma County Administrator Sheryl Bratton said in an email to county staff. “Last week, the local school districts announced that schools would be closed through May 1.”

President Donald Trump has the extended through April 30 social distancing guidelines, ditching his initial, more optimistic goal of rebooting American life by Easter.

Sonoma County is working with researchers to yield some rough projection this week of how hard the virus may hit local residents, including how many might be hospitalized. Of the 66 reported cases on Monday, 15 involved patients in hospital care.

Mase said she didn’t need a completed model to order an extension to her shelter-in-place order.

“The draft data we have will probably be enough to move forward if we are choosing to extend the shelter in place,” Mase said, adding that it will be helpful to have numbers showing how effective the order has been.

- This story will be updated