Subscribe

Phoenix police officer killed, 2 more wounded in shooting

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 30, 2020, 8:01AM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police commander was killed and two other officers were wounded Sunday night after they responded to calls about a dispute between roommates.

Cmdr. Greg Carnicle, a veteran officer and father of four, was killed. The other officers were expected to recover, the department said.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told reporters that the suspect refused to cooperate and shot the officers shortly after 7 p.m.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was also killed and pronounced dead at the scene, Fortune said. Authorities did not say if the suspect died as a result of officers' gunfire.

"Tonight we lost a true hero. Greg Carnicle was a 31-year veteran of our department," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

The other two officers who were shot are in stable condition, she said. One of them had surgery while the other one was recovering from her wounds, Williams told the Arizona Republic. The two were not identified.

The department tweeted that Carnicle “held positions throughout the department including the special assignments unit, K9 and he most recently oversaw all evening and weekend patrol operations.”

He's survived by his wife and four children, Fortune said at the news conference.

Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety said he was a friend of the slain officer and had served with him in the Phoenix Police Department's traffic bureau.

“I am sadden by the death of my friend @PhoenixPolice Commander Greg Carnicle,” he tweeted.

Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Phoenix Police Department. Please keep these individuals in your thoughts."

Gov. Doug Ducey asked the public to “join me in praying for these officers, their families, and the entire @PhoenixPolice community.”

The most recent death of a Phoenix police officer in the line of duty was in March 2019, when Officer Paul Thomas Rutherford was struck by a vehicle.

The last officers killed by gunfire were Officer David Van Glasser in May 2016 and Detective John Thomas Hobbs in March 2014.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine