State parks close parking lots to limit crowds, slow coronavirus spread

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 30, 2020, 9:53AM

The California Department of Parks and Recreation on Sunday announced the temporary closure of parking lots at all 280 state parks, including Sugarloaf Ridge in Kenwood and Trione-Anadel in Santa Rosa.

The decision was made after "visitation surges" at many state-run parks on Saturday, the second weekend of California residents were to shelter in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The outings “made it impossible for the public to implement appropriate social/physical distancing practices,” the state said in the announcement.

The parks department had already implemented several safety measures including temporarily closing all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers.

Local authorities have already closed all parks within county borders to help prevent the spread of the virus.

That came last week after hordes of people disregarded stay-at-home orders and frolicked in Sonoma Coast beaches and parks, many not adhering to the recommended social distancing of six feet to be safer when out in public.

