Tornado strikes Jonesboro, Ark., leaving behind 'severe' damage

On a Saturday in which an outbreak of severe weather was predicted for the Midwest, a violent tornado ripped through Jonesboro, Arkansas, causing extensive damage.

The large twister tore through the south side of the city of over 75,000 people just after 5 p.m. local time.

The National Weather Service received reports of flipped cars and "severe" damage to buildings in downtown Jonesboro and "extensive" damage at a shopping mall and other buildings. Several hangars and planes were reportedly damaged at Jonesboro Municipal Airport.

The Jonesboro television affiliate KAIT wrote the mall and numerous nearby homes were "destroyed" and that two damaged planes at the airport "will require heavy machinery in order to move."

Among the homes destroyed was that of Jared Burks, a physician treating patients infected with covid-19. A photo of Burks, who has been living apart from his family, and his son Zeke, separated between a glass door, had gone viral prior to the twister. A gofundme effort since the storm has raised over $30,000 to help the family.

Local officials said the twister caused six minor injuries. "Five of the injured were taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro," wrote Arkansas Online. "Spokesman Mitchell Nail said two were admitted and in stable condition, while the other three were treated and released."

No fatalities were reported. Some attributed the lack of fatalities to shuttered businesses and fewer people out on a normally busy Saturday afternoon due to the coronavirus.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning at 4:47 p.m. for Jonesboro, offering 13 to 14 minutes of lead time. A tornado watch had been posted for much of eastern Arkansas just after 2 p.m.

The Jonesboro storm intensified rapidly as it moved into the area, evolving from a relatively small twister to large, dangerous tornado in under a minute's time.

Additional tornadoes were reported in northeast Arkansas near Amagon and Caldwell.

Video of the Jonesboro twister featured its deafening roar and displayed power flashes and large amounts of debris lofted into the air. Radar suggested the debris was lofted more than 4 miles high, or more than 20,000 feet.

The height to which the debris was flung and enormity of the twister in video footage suggest the tornado was at least an EF-3 on the 0 to 5 scale for tornado intensity.

Social media imagery of the tornado's aftermath showed major damage in the area, including blown-out windows and flattened structures.

At the heavily damaged mall, Arkansas Online wrote a Barnes and Noble "was gutted," while Dillard's, Best Buy, and Bed, Bath and Beyond stores were also damaged.

The tornado was captured live as it raced through northeast Arkansas by The Weather Channel and the KAIT television affiliate.

While the Jonesboro tornado appeared to be Saturday's most destructive, the Weather Service had issued tornado watches and warnings across several Midwestern states.

In addition to several reports of tornadoes in eastern Arkansas, the Weather Service also received multiple tornado confirmations in Illinois and Iowa.

In all, the Weather Service had logged nearly 200 reports severe weather, taking into account tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.