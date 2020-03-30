Man spotted in stolen car arrested at gunpoint after running from deputies in Santa Rosa

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday at gunpoint who appeared to be in the act of stealing a car.

On Sunday afternoon, a deputy working on another call in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue said he saw a man, later identified as Jason Guinn, crouching in the open door of a car and that the steering column was hanging down, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.

A check on the car’s registration showed the car had been reported stolen.

The deputy got out of his patrol car and asked Guinn, 43, to come toward him, which he did, the release said. But Guinn began looking for a way to escape, the deputy reported. After the deputy drew his gun and ordered him to the ground, Guinn ran away.

The deputy chased him in his patrol car and, with the help of passersby who showed him the direction Guinn was running, saw him jump a fence and run through a trailer park, the release said.

Other deputies established a perimeter and called the sheriff’s helicopter to help find Guinn. Shortly afterward, deputies arrested him without further incident.

Deputies called the car’s owner and returned it to her.

Guinn, 43, who has no fixed address, had been released in October from Sonoma County Jail after a 3-year-state prison conviction for burglary. He’d been transferred to county jail as part of the state realignment plan that moves some inmates to county custody.

Guinn was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor resisting arrest, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and violation of probation. He was being held at Sonoma County Jail without bail.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.