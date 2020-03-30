No injuries after pickup truck rolls off Highway 1 cliff

A man doing a good deed lost his truck over it, as it rolled over a cliff at the Sonoma Coast Sunday.

The man, who wasn’t identified by the California Highway Patrol, stopped his Toyota Trundra in a parking lot off Highway 1 near Coleman Valley Road to fix a sign that had blown over, said Officer David deRutte.

After he got out of this truck to stand the sign back up, the truck, apparently not in park, rolled off the edge of the cliff. No one was hurt, Derutte said, and the smashed truck was retrieved from the bottom of the cliff.