Santa Rosa restaurateur Tony Prendusi dies at 90

Tony Prendusi ran an Italian restaurant on Santa Rosa’s Courthouse Square so long ago that the county courthouse still stood nearby. He had no problem with patrons thinking he was Italian.

But the many who got to know him well and, quite likely, to adore him learned that he was in fact Albanian. And that he’d fled his beleaguered Balkan homeland after a 1939 invasion by fascist Italy was followed by the creation of a Communist, atheist state.

Compact, effusive and faithful, Prendusi would glow as he recounted that Mother Teresa, one of his favorite people, was by blood Albanian. Prendusi befriended the nun and future Nobel Prize winner, and in addition to supporting her Missionaries of Charity starting in 1967, he enlisted influential friends to help him several times fly medical equipment and other supplies to his beloved Albania.

Prendusi was 87 when he flew alone to the Vatican for the canonization of Mother Teresa by Pope Francis in September 2016.

“That was really his lifetime desire, to see Mother Teresa granted sainthood,” said his son, Lenny Prendusi of Santa Rosa.

Tony Prendusi died March 6 in Santa Rosa from complications of cancer. He was 90.

“Tony was an internationalist,” said longtime friend Jean Schulz, widow of “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles Schulz. “He spread love in his restaurant and in his help for people in other countries.”

Prendusi’s longtime friend and doctor, John Reed, said the restaurateur and anti-Communist activist suffered immensely to escape post-World War II Europe. In America, he did well and touched many lives.

“Tony had friends all over,” said Reed, a cardiologist. “I’ve met a lot of people through him.”

Observed another friend for decades, Sal Rosano, the retired Santa Rosa police chief: “Tony was religious, and he lived his religion. He was always grateful, always hopeful, always looks forward to the future.”

Prendusi and his wife, Angelina, who together fled Albania in 1949, operated La Fontana restaurant in the heart of Santa Rosa from 1965 to 1986, and then Mama Angelina’s on Montgomery Drive from 1988 to 1998.

Former Press Democrat restaurant reviewer Jeff Cox wrote in 1995 that he stopped into Mama Angelina’s intending just to grab a pizza, not to review the place. He was surprised to discover, after Tony Prendusi “seated us with friendly, reassuring pats on backs,” that the old school mom-and-pop eatery put out “the best pizza in Sonoma County.”

Prendusi’s given first name upon his birth on May 17, 1929, in the Albanian village of Shkodër was Ndoj (noy). He recalled in a self-published 2014 book, “Peace and Love,” setting out on bicycle with one of his three brothers to capture goldfinches to sell as pets.

“To catch goldfinches,” he wrote, “you had to wake up early, before sunrise; on the way we had to stop to buy buns and rolls.”

The happiness of Prendusi’s childhood dissipated abruptly when, just before his 10th birthday, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini invaded Albania. Bad went to worse after Italy exited the Axis in 1943 and Albania was occupied by Hitler’s Germany.

The end of World War II saw the rise to power in Albania of a Marxist-Leninist government that jailed or executed dissidents, church leaders and intellectuals and in time declared the country the world’s first atheist state.