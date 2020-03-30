Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing elderly man

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 91-year-old man who went missing Monday morning.

John Volgel left his Sonoma Valley home at 8 a.m. Monday in a 2004 navy blue Subaru Outback with a California license plate of 1634ADP, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert. It’s not clear where he was going.

Volgel is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair, and was last seen wearing a beige overcoat, black jeans, white shoes and gold-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about Volgel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2121.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.