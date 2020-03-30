Subscribe

Laytonville landline connection to 911 severed by outage

CHANTELLE LEE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 30, 2020, 4:53PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Landline 911 service for hundreds of Mendocino County residents was unavailable Monday afternoon due to an outage, sheriff’s officials announced.

Residents in the area of Laytonville will hear a “circuits are busy” voice message if they try to call 911 from any landline telephone, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert. The problem is not affecting 911 cellular telephone calls or any calls made directly to the Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 707-463-4086.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Laytonville for patrols, according to the alert. The Laytonville Fire Department is staffed so anyone can walk into the firehouse to report an emergency, as firefighters have a direct line of communication with the Sheriff’s Office.

Repairs are currently underway, and the Sheriff’s Office said it would notify residents with an updated alert when the issue is resolved.

You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.

