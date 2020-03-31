Santa Rosa postal worker tests positive for coronavirus, officials say exposure risk to public minimal

Officials with the United States Postal Service on Monday confirmed a Santa Rosa-based mail carrier had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding another layer to the cross section of Sonoma County residents impacted the pandemic.

The virus has infected 66 county residents to date, including law enforcement officers, health care workers, business owners and tourists returning home.

News of a mail carrier’s positive test came first through a USPS employee who wished to remain anonymous, but the information was quickly confirmed by the agency’s Northern California spokesman, Augstine Ruiz.

The carrier works out of the USPS Santa Rosa annex at 2850 McBride Lane, Ruiz said via email. Ruiz declined to provide specifics about the carrier’s route, but emphasized federal employees and the public are not thought to be at any additional exposure risk.

“Both the CDC and the World Health Organization have indicated that there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail,” Ruiz said.

The U.S. Surgeon General and the director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases have come to the same conclusion, although experts still advise residents to wash their hands and avoid touching their faces immediately after handling packages.

Ruiz said the post office annex has bolstered cleaning protocols, including use of disinfectants, as well as providing sanitizer, gloves and masks for employees.