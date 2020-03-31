Santa Rosa police officer dies from coronavirus; second death in the county
How To Reduce Your Risk
Local health officials urge practicing good hygiene to reduce the risk of becoming infected with a respiratory virus, such as the flu or coronavirus. This includes:
• Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes and face
• Cough or sneeze into your sleeved elbow
• Stay home when ill
• Get a flu shot, and it’s not too late this season
Source: Sonoma County Department of Health Services
For more information, go to sonomacounty.ca.gov/Health/Information-About-Coronavirus.
Questions or concerns can be directed to the county’s 24-hour information hotline at 211 or 800-325-9604. You can also text "COVID19" to 211211 for coronavirus information.
A Santa Rosa police officer died Tuesday of complications caused by the coronavirus, marking the second death in Sonoma County from the fast-moving disease.
Marylou Armer was a detective and had served in the Santa Rosa Police Department for more than 20 years, according to a statement the department posted on Twitter. She was one of the first employees to test positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and died Tuesday.
This is the first known death caused by the virus in a Sonoma County law enforcement agency.
“Tragic news out of Santa Rosa today that one of its police officers passed away from COVID-19,” said Democratic Rep. Mike Thompson in a tweet. “Jan and I are thinking of her family, her brothers and sisters on the force and everyone in our community impacted by this news.”
Eight sworn officers in the Santa Rosa Police Department have tested positive for the virus as of Monday. The department has more than 170 officers. As of Monday, 107 department employees had been tested for COVID-19, and 92 of them tested negative.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
You can reach Staff Writer Chantelle Lee at 707-521-5337 or chantelle.lee@pressdemocrat. On Twitter @ChantelleHLee.
