Sonoma County hosts series of virtual town halls on coronavirus

Northern California Public Media in association with the County of Sonoma is hosting a series of online town halls about local efforts to fight the coronavirus every Tuesday through April 28.

The hour-long event featuring county officials answering viewer questions will be broadcast live on Channel 22 and on Spanish-language radio station KJOR La Mejor, 104.1 FM from 7 p.m.-8 p.m. It will also be available on Northern California Public Media's YouTube channel here..

Send your questions to viewer@norcalpublicmedia.org, or use the hashtag #norcalcorona on Twitter.

To see previous town halls about the virus, go here.