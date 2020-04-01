Alaska Airlines cuts half its flights at Sonoma County Airport amid pandemic

Alaska Airlines, Sonoma County’s main air carrier, has cut by half its flights out of the county airport, while United Airlines will end next week its popular and long sought flight from Santa Rosa to Denver.

The cut flights, which could grow at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in the coming weeks and months, come during a historic drop in nationwide air travel amid the coronavirus crisis, which has forced commercial carriers to dramatically scale back flights to reduce costs.

Smaller regional hubs have been nearly emptied because of the outbreak, which has 4 of every 5 Americans under orders that ban all but essential travel.

On Sunday, just 14 passengers departed out of Santa Rosa, according to Sonoma County Airport Manager Jon Stout, who has led the site through a 10-year streak of annual passenger growth. The monthly rise came to a sudden end as the global pandemic set in and shelter-in-place orders went into effect in March in the county and across the state.

“Nobody could’ve projected this,” Stout said. “But the shelter-in-place is the right thing to do, and we need to get through this and the way it’s impacting everything right now.”

Alaska Airlines, which last week announced it would slash its systemwide flight schedule by 70% for April and May, followed through on its plans Wednesday. The Seattle-based carrier was operating 10 flights from Santa Rosa to five West Coast destinations. Going forward, it will offer once-daily service to each city: Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, Seattle and Portland.

“In terms of flight schedule, we’re doing better than most small airports at this point,” Stout said. “Alaska, yes, did cut five flights a day, but they’re keeping all the markets.”

But more cutbacks could be on the way for Alaska, which plans to release an updated schedule that takes effect April 10, according to Stout, potentially signaling further suspensions. The air carrier said it has experienced an unparalleled drop of more than 80% in bookings and needs to make aggressive and immediate cuts to reduce costs.

“These actions are unprecedented, but these are truly unprecedented times,” Brad Tilden, chief executive officer for Alaska Airlines, said in a written statement. “We are ultimately optimistic about the future of our great airline. But it is clear that we are and will be under severe financial pressure for the foreseeable future and that is why these actions are essential.”

Following suit, United will suspend its nonstop route from Santa Rosa to Denver on April 8, according to a company spokesman. The same fate may await its Santa Rosa-San Francisco route, where flights have been canceled on a daily basis starting last week.

Before the outbreak, United was set to add a second daily trip in June to its popular Denver-Santa Rosa route. That now appears unlikely.

American Airlines, the world’s largest commercial air carrier, has yet to announce any cut of existing routes serving Santa Rosa. The airline will hold off on restoring a daily seasonal route to Los Angeles that had been set to resume April 7. The change was driven by the shutdown Wednesday of regional carrier, Compass Airlines, which operated the flight.

American will continue to offer two daily flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport after adding the second route in February, according to the spokesperson. The Texas-based carrier plans to drop down to one daily trip to Phoenix starting in May, Stout said.

Each of American’s routes are subject to daily cancellations, Stout said. The same goes for Alaska flights, and he encouraged passengers to check with their carrier to confirm travel arrangements before heading to the airport.

The nation’s airline industry sought and received $50 billion in aid from the federal government in the $2.2 billion economic stimulus package signed by President Donald Trump last week. The CARES Act provides air carriers $25 billion worth of loans, as well $25 billion in grants to make payroll through September. The loans are contingent on individual airlines committing not to furlough or lay off any workers before Sept. 30.

For Sonoma County airport, the cuts amount to a dizzying about-face, ending a mostly unbroken streak of monthly passenger gains that stretched back to 2009. In February, the airport reported the latest record, with more than 37,000 passengers, up 43% from the same time last year.

March, however, will likely be the lowest monthly passenger total at the airport in at least five years. The county’s shelter-in-place order took effect March 18, and, through Monday, initial counts showed fewer than 10,000 passengers passed through security for the month, an estimated 39% decline compared to last March.

