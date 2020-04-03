Subscribe

Reach for Home effort aims to protect homeless population from coronavirus outbreak

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 2, 2020, 8:43PM
Updated 18 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Every Wednesday, Jaclyn Ramirez slings an army green medical pack over her right shoulder and visits secluded corners of Windsor to tend to people who are homeless.

The coronavirus pandemic has presented new challenges for these weekly medical wellness checks, coordinated by the nonprofit group Reach for Home, where Ramirez has worked since last summer.

But the work for “Nurse Jackie,” as many of her patients know her, has never been more important. It is field-based primary care that, hopefully, can help detect and prevent spread of the coronavirus among members of the homeless population living in camps across Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale and their outskirts.

“The beauty of this kind of work is that you just adapt to what’s going on. It’s not set in stone how we do things,” said Ramirez, a certified nurse-case manager from Ukiah. “We just do them the way they need to get done during the time. Like when the fires happened, we switched. We adapt to change.”

So far, she has seen no signs of viral outbreak among the homeless people she treats through Reach for Home’s street medicine health care program.

For most of Ramirez’s patients, the 7-month-old initiative provides the only medical screenings they receive. So it comes with a double dose, including not just checkups, but food and education about how to avoid contracting the virus.

“It wasn’t something we expected to do, but sometimes scenarios call for somebody to step up and do something and we did,” said Colleen Carmichael, executive director of Healdsburg-based Reach for Home. “This population that we’re working with are the most medically fragile, the one’s really susceptible to spreading the virus if one got ill. We’re doing our best to stop that from happening so their community stays safe and our communities at-large stay safe, because we’re keeping them stable and healthy.”

The nonprofit offers twice-weekly bulk food drops, as well as hygiene products for individuals. The educational component emphasizes guidelines now familiar to most: frequent hand-washing, social distancing and limiting movement around the community.

“They’re able to shelter in place, so to speak. And luckily the food bank gave us food to deliver. If it weren’t for that, these guys would have to be trucking into town,” Ramirez said. “I’ve learned a lot from them on how to be resilient myself. I mean, they’re out here, they’re living in the elements. So, to me, they’re some of the most resilient people I’ve met.”

On Wednesday morning this week, Ramirez and outreach worker Jim McCammon pinballed around Windsor in a small sedan, scouring thoroughfares and homeless hangouts.

Apart from checking in with individuals they know, they were searching for anyone they’ve yet to meet to offer services and guidance about the coronavirus.

Near the Burger King off Hembree Lane, they flipped a U-turn to hand an informational card to a man standing in the median at a stoplight. He held a cardboard sign asking motorists for donations as he jumped in place to keep warm. He turned down the card listing Reach for Home’s services.

Outside the Walmart, Ramirez and McCammon spotted a covered shopping cart piled high with blankets, books and canned goods. The owner, a weathered man who looked to be in his 30s, was sitting near the store entrance. He told them he was from Santa Rosa but for years has bounced between jail, hospitals and recently, a mental health treatment facility near the state’s northern border.

Ramirez, wearing a face mask and keeping her distance, approached and ran through her usual line of questions, inquiring whether he’d had a cough or experienced any flu-like symptoms. Seeing no wounds or signs of illness, she bypassed checking his vitals and gave him a protective mask while McCammon brought him a bundle of black crew socks.

Then it was on to the next “hot spot,” seeking out more of the roughly 250 people ­known to consistently lack shelter across the towns and cities of northern Sonoma County.

That figure, from the 2019 homeless census, accounts for about 8% of the county’s overall homeless population.

Earlier in the morning, Ramirez and McCammon had followed a well-worn dirt path south of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau headquarters to a homeless camp concealed by forest.

The arrival of visitors awoke Agnes McKlean, 49, one of the 10 camp residents. She secured her dogs in her tent, greeted Ramirez and McCammon, and praised Reach for Home’s services, including the food deliveries that began after the county’s shelter-in-place order took effect March 18.

“A lot of us, we keep to ourselves,” said McKlean, who was born and raised in Healdsburg. “But with this thing, it was something we were talking about, because then it became about what if one of us gets sick? With this, it was like, ‘OK, we need to talk, we need to get on board.’ So it brought us closer together even though we’re … farther apart.”

As a leader of the camp, she said she’s taken it upon herself to ensure everyone abides by the rules and receives proper medical care should one of them become ill.

To help shield the camp from an outbreak, residents, with few exceptions, are no longer permitted to come and go as they please.

“It sounds so cutthroat, and it felt cutthroat, but it was about safety, and security,” McKlean said. “Everyone needs some type of guidelines, and it’s worked. Because, look, we’ve been fine — we haven’t gotten sick.”

Walking back down the path to the car, Ramirez commended McKlean and the group for their heightened efforts. Because she didn’t have any hand sanitizer left to distribute, Ramirez offered McKlean an extra pair of latex gloves as well as an “air hug” and said she’d see her again next week.

Then it was on to the next enclave of homeless residents in Windsor. There was more work to do.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Make sure facts are from a reliable source.
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine