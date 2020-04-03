Reach for Home effort aims to protect homeless population from coronavirus outbreak

Every Wednesday, Jaclyn Ramirez slings an army green medical pack over her right shoulder and visits secluded corners of Windsor to tend to people who are homeless.

The coronavirus pandemic has presented new challenges for these weekly medical wellness checks, coordinated by the nonprofit group Reach for Home, where Ramirez has worked since last summer.

But the work for “Nurse Jackie,” as many of her patients know her, has never been more important. It is field-based primary care that, hopefully, can help detect and prevent spread of the coronavirus among members of the homeless population living in camps across Windsor, Healdsburg and Cloverdale and their outskirts.

“The beauty of this kind of work is that you just adapt to what’s going on. It’s not set in stone how we do things,” said Ramirez, a certified nurse-case manager from Ukiah. “We just do them the way they need to get done during the time. Like when the fires happened, we switched. We adapt to change.”

So far, she has seen no signs of viral outbreak among the homeless people she treats through Reach for Home’s street medicine health care program.

For most of Ramirez’s patients, the 7-month-old initiative provides the only medical screenings they receive. So it comes with a double dose, including not just checkups, but food and education about how to avoid contracting the virus.

“It wasn’t something we expected to do, but sometimes scenarios call for somebody to step up and do something and we did,” said Colleen Carmichael, executive director of Healdsburg-based Reach for Home. “This population that we’re working with are the most medically fragile, the one’s really susceptible to spreading the virus if one got ill. We’re doing our best to stop that from happening so their community stays safe and our communities at-large stay safe, because we’re keeping them stable and healthy.”

The nonprofit offers twice-weekly bulk food drops, as well as hygiene products for individuals. The educational component emphasizes guidelines now familiar to most: frequent hand-washing, social distancing and limiting movement around the community.

“They’re able to shelter in place, so to speak. And luckily the food bank gave us food to deliver. If it weren’t for that, these guys would have to be trucking into town,” Ramirez said. “I’ve learned a lot from them on how to be resilient myself. I mean, they’re out here, they’re living in the elements. So, to me, they’re some of the most resilient people I’ve met.”

On Wednesday morning this week, Ramirez and outreach worker Jim McCammon pinballed around Windsor in a small sedan, scouring thoroughfares and homeless hangouts.

Apart from checking in with individuals they know, they were searching for anyone they’ve yet to meet to offer services and guidance about the coronavirus.

Near the Burger King off Hembree Lane, they flipped a U-turn to hand an informational card to a man standing in the median at a stoplight. He held a cardboard sign asking motorists for donations as he jumped in place to keep warm. He turned down the card listing Reach for Home’s services.

Outside the Walmart, Ramirez and McCammon spotted a covered shopping cart piled high with blankets, books and canned goods. The owner, a weathered man who looked to be in his 30s, was sitting near the store entrance. He told them he was from Santa Rosa but for years has bounced between jail, hospitals and recently, a mental health treatment facility near the state’s northern border.