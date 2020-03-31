Bay Area mom gets 7-month prison sentence in college admissions scandal

Elizabeth Henriquez, a Bay Area mother who conspired to fix her daughters’ college test scores and buy a Georgetown tennis coach’s fraudulent endorsement, was sentenced Tuesday to seven months in prison.

Henriquez pleaded guilty last year alongside her husband, Manuel, to conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering with William “Rick” Singer, the Newport Beach, Calif., consultant at the center of the college admissions scandal. On five occasions, the couple acknowledged, Singer’s accomplices fed their two daughters the answers to their SAT and ACT exams while pretending to proctor the tests. The couple also paid $400,000 for a Georgetown tennis coach to endorse their older daughter as a talented tennis player, which she was not.

In addition to the seven-month prison term, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton ordered Henriquez to pay a $200,000 fine. To protect the participants from the coronavirus, the sentencing hearing was conducted by video-conference.

Prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston, who charged the Henriquezes and 51 others in Singer’s scheme, had asked Gorton to send Elizabeth Henriquez to prison for 26 months — the longest sentence they’d requested in the case to date. Aaron Katz, Henriquez’s lead attorney, had proposed a sentence of home confinement and probation. Katz cited the coronavirus pandemic as a factor weighing in favor of house arrest, rather than incarceration.

Eric Rosen, the lead prosecutor in the case, said Henriquez should be allowed to delay her surrender to serve her term, but her crimes nevertheless demanded “a meaningful sentence of imprisonment.”

Manuel Henriquez, the former chairman of a publicly traded venture capital company, will be sentenced next week; prosecutors have asked Gorton to put him behind bars for 18 months.

In court papers filed before sentencing, Katz portrayed Elizabeth Henriquez as a down-to-earth New England native who, as a close friend put it in a letter to the court, lived “in Silicon Valley but not of it.”

Henriquez feels most comfortable “wearing a Patriots hoodie, listening to Boston sports radio,” the friend wrote. Katz said his client “was always uncomfortable participating in the cocktail-party charity circuit so popular among the wives of the Silicon Valley elite.”

Henriquez sought Singer out in June 2014 not as a conspirator to a fraud and bribery scheme, Katz wrote, but as a legitimate tutor to her daughter. “We are very low key and not into high pressure on our kids,” she wrote in an introductory email to Singer.

Singer showed up to their Atherton home wearing Iron Man triathlon gear and, ever the salesman, won over Henriquez’s daughter with talk of tutoring the Silicon Valley’s upper crust and a “high-octane, energetic, ‘can do’ sales pitch,” Katz wrote.

He portrayed Henriquez as a victim of Singer, who, upon meeting this “lonely, insecure, over-protective, stay at home mother with access to money,” sensed blood in the water. Singer told her of a surefire way into Georgetown, Katz wrote: In exchange for a $400,000 donation to the school’s tennis program, the coach, Gordon Ernst, would give her daughter one of the admissions slots allocated to his team.

“A large, ostensibly legitimate donation to the Georgetown tennis program seemed to be a small price for (her daughter’s) happiness,” Katz wrote. The Henriquezes wired $400,000 to Singer’s foundation. While its stated mission was to help poor children pursue an education, Singer has admitted that the foundation did little more than pass money from his clients to university coaches they wanted to bribe, furnishing them a charitable deduction in the process.