Rep. Mike Thompson to discuss coronavirus Thursday in Facebook Town Hall

Rep. Mike Thompson, D. St. Helena, will answer questions from constituents about the congressional response to the coronavirus pandemic at a Facebook Live Town Hall Thursday night.

Questions may be submitted on Thompson’s Facebook page, by calling his Santa Rosa office at 542-7182 or online at https://mikethompsonforms.house.gov/contact.

The Facebook Live session will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/RepMikeThompson/.

The $2.2 trillion stimulus bill approved by the House and signed by President Donald Trump last week was a “good step forward” by delivering money to workers, small businesses and health care providers, Thompson said, but he added that far more federal spending would be needed.

“A lot of folks are going to be hurt,” he said.