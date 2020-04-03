Nursing students in Sonoma County volunteer to fight coronavirus

Sonoma State nursing student Alexandra Holbrook signed up right away when Gov. Gavin Newsom this week called for aspiring health care workers like her to join the surge workforce now being mustered in California to treat an influx of coronavirus patients expected soon in hospitals.

Holbrook is among an estimated 14,000 graduating nursing students statewide, including 136 in Sonoma County, who may not be able to get their degrees this year because the pandemic led many hospitals to halt the supervised clinical rotations that students need to graduate.

So at a historic time of need, their ability to enter the workforce may be put on hold. Holbrook was three emergency department shifts away from completing her clinical hours required by the state. Joining the state’s volunteer work force could help her community, but it will not, as the rules currently stand, help her start her career.

“I got into this field to be able to do this type of work. There’s this huge need for it, it’s a pandemic,” Holbrook, 25, said. “I could be helping so much right now, taking relief shifts.”

Although the state has relaxed some rules to allow these students to join the governor’s California Health Corps, they will be assigned to non-nursing roles that for many won’t fulfill the requirements of their programs.

A delay in graduations could have a domino effect, possibly reducing or eliminating slots for incoming students in the fall and adding pressure on an already taxed health care workforce.

Sonoma County emergency officials, too, have said they expect to rely on nursing students as the county prepares for a steady rise in cases, expected to peak in early June.

Nursing programs across the state, including Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University — which are currently training nearly 400 nursing students — are trying to ensure students aren’t exploited for their labor and prevented from getting necessary skills to start their careers.

“They want the students to put in their time and put in the work but aren’t willing to give them the clinical time, which is disappointing to say the least,” said Mary Ellen Wilkosz, department chair of the SSU’s family nurse practitioner program.

Local nursing program directors said they’re concerned students may be shifted into roles that won’t give them the experience they need to enter the field as registered nurses at a time of serious need.

Sending students to do non-nursing work in environments where there are already not enough masks and other protective gear cannot be done without serious thought, said Katherine Magee, interim associate dean of nursing for SRJC.

“Most of my students have families of their own. They have kids, they take care of older parents,” Magee said. “I have to weigh giving credit for this type of activity against their safety.”

But if they cannot graduate, the college may be forced to downsize its incoming class by half, allowing only 60 students to start in the fall, said Magee,

“That’s the worst-case scenario I’m trying to avoid,” Magee said.

Program directors across the state have been writing letters to state officials and the Board of Registered Nursing, which sets licensing guidelines and accredits nursing schools, asking for a solution to this dilemma.