Ceres Community Project ramps up to help residents facing medical problems during pandemic

For most businesses, tripling production in under a month would be unthinkable. But with hundreds of seriously ill homebound patients in immediate need of food because of stay-at-home orders, that’s the urgent goal the culinary staff of Sebastopol’s Ceres Community Project have set for themselves.

Like many nonprofits in Sonoma County, Ceres has been tapped to help vulnerable populations during the coronavirus outbreak. Serving a unique population, the 13-year-old food provider typically prepares and delivers about 1,200 organic, health-conscious meals each month to people with significant health problems, such as congestive heart failure or cancer. Ceres aims to increase that to 4,000 meals by mid-April, an ambitious goal, especially with the hurdles coronavirus has presented for the organization itself, such as a greatly reduced kitchen staff.

But during the 2017 and 2019 wildfires, Ceres faced increased demand for its meals, and the ramping up required then has helped prepare the organization for this challenge now.

“The fires were a good setup for this,” said Deborah Ramelli, Ceres’ communications director. “We learned that when there’s a need, we can be really nimble and flexible and help people have what they need to come through a crisis. Like many other organizations, we give people a place to channel goodwill and help their community at a time that seems dark and hopeless.”

However, unlike recent wildfire disasters, the coronavirus pandemic has brought a new obstacle. During that time and under normal circumstances, Ceres had hundreds of volunteers, including teens in its youth culinary program, at the ready to assist. Now, social distancing has cut off a valuable workforce, and the organization had to reduce their kitchen staff to just 10 paid employees working in shifts. They also decided to temporarily shutter a second kitchen, located in Santa Rosa.

“We made a radical shift this week,” Ramelli said. “We have to make more meals with less people in the kitchen. We’ve been working for a couple months to prepare for coronavirus. I think that unfortunately we’re going to see a lot more cases in Sonoma County and that’s going to mean more people needing services.”

Ceres will be adding between 120 to 150 medically fragile individuals from the county’s in-home support services network to their roster, along with others in need. Ceres typically relies on referrals from medical professionals to admit patients into their program. Most remain in the program for several months, receiving the nutritionally dense foods based on very specific requirements.

For clients already facing life-threatening illnesses, Ramelli said receiving Ceres’ unique meals may actually help keep a vulnerable population out of the hospital.

“For a patient with a complex condition, if they don’t eat the right foods, they end up in the emergency room. Our meals are designed to manage conditions (to) reduce calls on the health care system, improve outcomes and reduce medical costs. It’s crucial right now to keep as many people out of the hospital as possible,” Ramelli said.

Local hospitals, fearing a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, are focused on freeing up beds by eliminating elective surgeries and focusing staff on the most serious needs. With the number of confirmed Sonoma County cases nearing 100 as of Thursday, keeping people healthy is a top priority.

Ceres has a $2.5 million annual operating budget and is in a $6 million multiyear pilot project by the state to assess how healthy food can help with chronic disease among low-income Californians.

In 2018, Ceres served more than 100,000 meals out of their Santa Rosa, Sebastopol and San Rafael kitchens.