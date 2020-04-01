Gov. Newsom: California bought time to prepare for coronavirus peak

LOS ANGELES — California's extraordinary efforts to keep people home have bought the time needed to prepare for an expected peak surge of coronavirus cases in coming weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.

A spike of new cases has not come as quickly as expected, though Newsom was reluctant to say whether that means the impact on the state won't be nearly as dire as initially feared. Two weeks ago, Newsom said more than half the state's 40 million people could be infected under a worst-case scenario.

“To be truthful and candid, the current modeling is on the lower end of our projection as I talk to you today,” Newsom said at a news conference. “Very easily tomorrow I could say something differently, and that's why one just has to be very cautious about this.”

Under Newsom's direction, the state has been scrambling to add 50,000 hospital beds to its current 75,000 to ensure enough space for all potential patients during a peak.

It also put out a call Monday to retired doctors, nurses and medical and nursing school students to help out and had 25,000 people sign up online on the first day. The Board of Registered Nursing said nursing students could begin working right away.

Newsom said the slower-than-forecast increase in cases means the peak is now likely in May.

Health officials have warned that as testing ramps up the number of cases will grow, in some cases very quickly. That is occurring but not as rapidly in California as some other states, including Louisiana and Michigan where cases have skyrocketed recently.

On Tuesday, there were more than 8,200 cases and at least 173 deaths reported in California, according to data kept by Johns Hopkins University. Michigan, which has 30 million fewer residents, had 7,600 cases and 259 deaths.

Los Angeles County, the state's largest with 10 million residents, has about one-third of the state's cases and reported its largest one-day increase Tuesday — 548, along with 10 deaths. The county saw 890 new cases over two days and the overall total has tripled in a week.

“The most important step to take right now is to stay home,” county health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said.

Many have credited the state’s early action to issue stay-at-home orders — first in the San Francisco Bay Area two weeks ago and then a few days later in Los Angeles and the rest of the state — with successfully slowing the rise of cases.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said actions by California and Washington state to close schools, encourage people to work from home and only go out for essential needs had given her hope the virus could be controlled through social distancing measures.

Birx spoke Tuesday as grim new projections of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths nationwide were announced and President Donald Trump called on Americans to heed his safety guidelines, which are weaker than those in place in California and several other states.

Time will tell if those measures “flatten the curve,” meaning the rate of cases is slowed so it doesn’t exceed capacity of hospital beds. Instead of a graph with a steep curve to a peak number of cases surpassing available beds, the curve is gradual and flatter.

Dr. David Eisenman, director of the Center of Public Health and Disasters at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that while there isn’t enough information to show the curve is flattening, there are positive signs.