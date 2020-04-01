Subscribe

Stay-at-home order allowing more foot patrols in Lakeport

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 1, 2020, 9:25AM
With fewer crime reports coming in to police during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, Lakeport police are taking the opportunity to do more community policing.

Officers now have the time to do more checks on foot and by vehicle to make sure businesses closed by the order are secure.

Officers were able to do an additional 80 business checks over the weekend and four hours of foot patrol to augment an average of 350 miles a day of vehicle patrols, according to department figures.

Police said they are seeing people out of their homes, but most of them are abiding by the six-foot social distancing orders of the Lake County public health officer.

Officers are, however, beginning to track contacts with those not adhering to the order and may begin issuing citations to repeat offenders, the department said.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

